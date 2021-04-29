Nevada Governor Hosts Panel as Part of Women’s Leadership Series

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak hosted a “Mentorship and Your Future” panel, as part of the Women’s Leadership Series. The series of roundtable discussions are a way to continuing to highlight female leadership across the State and create connections to the next generation of leaders.

“Mentorship matters, and whom you receive that mentorship from, along with seeing yourself represented in these spaces is just as important.” Governor Sisolak said during today’s panel. “That is why the panelists we have invited here today are all amazing women and leaders with extensive knowledge, unique experiences, and carry the ability to provide a vast amount of mentorship and guidance within their respective fields.”

Today’s panel, which was attended virtually by high school juniors and seniors across the State, granted them the opportunity to ask the invited panelist questions about their lived experiences and careers. The panel was led by female leaders from a wide range of fields that have risen to the occasion during this pandemic by lending their support to the State of Nevada and to our youth through mentorship. Panelists included:

Heather Korbulic, Senior Policy Advisor, Office of the Governor

Felicia Gonzalez, Deputy Superintendent for Educator Effectiveness and Family Engagement, Nevada Department of Education

Trina Jiles, Griz Café