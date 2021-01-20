Nevada Governor: Details for 2021 State of the State

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak released the final viewing details for the 2021 State of the State address

The speech will begin at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on the Governor’s YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=sisolak&page&utm_source=opensearch

The State of the State follows Monday’s release of the Governor’s Executive Budget summary for the next biennium. This budget reflects the reality the State is currently in. The State of the State address represents where Nevada is going.

Prior to the address, a pre-program to the State of the State will begin at 5:45 p.m. on the Governor’s YouTube page. The pre-program was put together by State employees Andrew Bennett and Brad Horn. The elements of the pre-program include:

Invocation – Chaplain Jerome Washington, Nevada State Chaplain for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Senior Vice Commander of Disabled American Veterans

Jerome Washington is a Combat Veteran of the United States Army, having served our nation proudly as a Screaming Eagle of the 101ST Airborne Division (Air Assault). He currently serves at Perfect Peace Community Church as the Assistant Pastor in Sparks, Nevada. He is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars where he currently serves as the Commander of Silver State Post 3396 in Sparks, NV, as well as he serves as the State Chaplain. He also serves as the Department Senior Vice Commander of the Disabled American Veterans and is a member of the American Legion and the American Veterans (AMVETS) Association.

In Memoriam – This section pays tribute to some fellow Nevadans who have passed since the Governor’s last State of the State address.

Presentation of Colors – Nevada Army National Guard

Sergeant Manuel Monroy, Sergeant Joseph Santacruz, Specialist Gilbert Lemos and Specialist Wendell McGowen.

National Anthem – Precious Carrasco, CSN student

Precious Carrasco, a native of Las?Vegas, Nevada has been around mariachi?culture?her?entire?life. Upon?graduating from?high school, she enrolled at?the College of Southern Nevada (CSN)and was encouraged to join the mariachi program,?now?formally known as?“Mariachi Plata of the College of Southern Nevada”(Mariachi Plata). ?At?her young?age of 19, she has already become?an award-winning?mariachi vocalist. Most notably, she placed 2nd?in the National Vocal Competition?at the?2019 Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza. And most recently, she placed 3rd in the National?Virtual Vocal Competition at the?2020?Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza. Precious?is in her second year at CSN working towards earning an Associate?Degree in Music. She is an active member of Mariachi Plata, which, in 2019, became the first competitive, college-level?mariachi group?formed?in the State of Nevada.

Pledge of Allegiance – Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske

Barbara Cegavske was elected as Nevada Secretary of State in 2014 and assumed office on January 5, 2015. Cegavske entered public service in 1996 when she was elected to serve in the Nevada Assembly representing Clark County District 5 for three consecutive terms. In 2002, Cegavske ran for and successfully won a state Senate seat for Clark County District 8. She served three full terms before assuming the role of Secretary of State.

“God Bless America” -Renown Medical Staff, led by Kat Heart

Kat Heart is a soulful musician with a long history of playing music for others therapeutically. She’s an ER nurse during the day, and a single mom of four in her everyday life. She was born in Lake Tahoe, but was also a foster care kid and lived in Ohio for 20 years. Kat is joined by Renown Health care providers from various departments ranging from Emergency/Trauma to Intensive Care Units to Labor and Delivery, to celebrate healthcare heroes across Nevada. The caring team members singing, “God Bless America” represent the nurses, CNAs, doctors, respiratory therapists, technicians, environmental service workers, food and nutrition services and more, who have come together to fight the good fight and provide the best care for the community.

“Home Means Nevada” – Students from Washoe County School District and Storey Country School District

Storey County students Daniel Ruebusch, Lylli Eddy, Violet Eddy and Sabbathiel Greene were lead by Music Teacher, Mrs. Amanda Eddy and Storey County School Superintendent Todd Hess.

Students from Washoe County School District’s Greenbrae Elementary School include Luis L, Logan T, Elizabeth R, Madison C, Jocelyn S, Izaak P, and Zane K, led by teacher Jonna AuCoin.

In addition to this release, please find four photos from Governor’s filming of the State of the State. Photos can be credited to the State of Nevada.