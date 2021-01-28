Nevada: Delayed Openings for Offices due to inclement weather

Gov. Sisolak announces continued delayed openings for state government offices in northern Nevada due to inclement weather

NV (STL.News) Due to continued inclement overnight snow and cold temperatures, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) are reporting dangerous road conditions in the Carson City, Washoe County and Douglas County areas for today, Thursday, January 28.

As such, Governor Sisolak has ordered a two-hour delay for all state government offices in these areas (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel). State government offices in Carson City, Washoe County, and Douglas County are to open at 10:00 AM today.

The Governor urges state employees to allow for plenty of time to safely commute to work this the morning in the likely event of snow and icy road conditions.