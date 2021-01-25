Netherlands Lock-down: anti-curfew protests spark clash with police

(STL.News) The curfew was passed in parliament on Thursday, albeit with a slightly later start time than the proposed 20:30. Citizens around the globe are exhausted, broke, hungry, frustrated, suicidal, and willing to protest to express their anger to governments around the world as governments continue to fail their residents during this worldwide pandemic. Politicians around the globe need to revise their approach to how they are handling this pandemic or social unrest appears to be “the new norm”.

Wikipedia page – COVID-19 pandemic in Netherlands

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News