Neenah: Jesse K. Bell Sentenced for Child Pornography

Neenah Man, Jesse K. Bell Sentenced on Child Pornography Charge

(STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on February 16, 2021, Jesse K. Bell (age: 32) of Neenah, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 38 months’ imprisonment for possession of child pornography.

In May of 2020, Bell was found with pornographic images of children under 12 years old on his cellular telephone. Bell subsequently pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, contrary to Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252A(5)(b).

In pronouncing sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach noted the serious nature of Bell’s crime, which victimized children. Judge Griesbach further highlighted the disturbing nature of the images, the need to deter Bell and others from engaging in similar behavior, and Bell’s previous criminal record. Following his release from prison, Bell will serve ten years on supervised release and will be required to register as a sexual offender under federal and state law.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

This case was investigated by the Neenah Police Department with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today