  • Wed. May 12th, 2021
Politics

Nebraska Governor Welcomes Garth Brooks’ Return to Lincoln

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 12, 2021 , Governor, Nebraska, Pete Ricketts
LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts, issued a statement following news that the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Lincoln, Nebraska.  The concert will be Saturday, August 14th, 7:00 PM at Memorial Stadium.

“Mark your calendars for the concert of a lifetime, Nebraskans!” said Governor Ricketts.  “We are thrilled to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Cornhusker State.  Memorial Stadium is the perfect venue for this historic concert as everything gets back to normal here in the Good Life.”

Tickets will be on sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 AM CDT.  There are only three ways to purchase tickets:  at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone.

