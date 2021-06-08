Nebraska Governor to Host “Stop 30 x 30” Town Hall in Alliance

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host “Stop 30 x 30” town halls in Gordon and Pickrell. 30 x 30 is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.
At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan, and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda.
More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.
Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Alliance
- When: 10:00-11:00AM MT on Tuesday, June 8, 2021
- Where: Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave., ALLIANCE
Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Gordon
- When: 6:30-7:30PM MT on Thursday, June 17, 2021
- Where: Gordon City Auditorium, 311 N. Oak St., GORDON
Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Pickrell
- When: 6:45-7:45PM CT on Thursday, June 24, 2021
- Where: 4 Generations Barn, 9438 U.S. Hwy 77, PICKRELL