Nebraska Governor Thanks Fiserv for 50 Years of Investment

Gov. Ricketts Thanks Fiserv for 50 Years of Investment in Nebraska, Ongoing Commitment to Growing the Good Life

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Today, Governor Pete Ricketts congratulated Fiserv on a half-century of successful operations in Nebraska and welcomed news that the financial services technology provider is reaffirming its commitment to the Cornhusker State.

“Fiserv is an innovative company and an employer of choice in Nebraska and across the nation,” said Governor Ricketts. “At a time of tech firm mobility, the company’s ongoing investment in Nebraska is validation of the business-friendly climate we’ve created. Fiserv is a key partner for financial institutions and businesses across Nebraska, and we look forward to their continued investment and growth here in the Silicon Prairie.”

Fiserv President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano announced that Fiserv remains committed to their presence in the state, which includes campuses in Omaha and Lincoln. He stated that both are vital to the company’s plans to build on its reputation for excellence and innovation to better serve clients.

“Our roots in Nebraska are five decades deep, and we are proud to extend our commitment to the state as an important part of our future,” said Bisignano. “Our people are our greatest asset, and we look forward to continuing to grow our connections to the local communities where more than 5,400 of our associates live and work.”

As home to thousands of Fiserv associates, Nebraska is one of the company’s top personnel bases. Fiserv credits the state’s talented employee pool and strong work ethic as reasons for choosing to make continuing investments in Nebraska.

“Fiserv is a major player in financial technology and a premier employer in the state,” said Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins. “Its commitment to doing business in Nebraska underscores our reputation as a hospitable home for tech companies. Through our workforce initiatives, we’re building a talent pipeline of young IT professionals who will thrive in the thousands of jobs Fiserv has created here in the Good Life.”

Fiserv is a recognized leader in the dynamic and growing industry of payments and financial services technology. Its financial technologies facilitate the movement of money for thousands of financial institutions and millions of people and businesses. Over the years, Fiserv has built strong ties to local communities, which include being a key industry partner of the University of Nebraska and a supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Junior Achievement, United Way, and multiple additional community organizations.