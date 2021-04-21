Nebraska Governor Ricketts Proclaims “Rodeo Week”

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Rodeo Week in Nebraska while on horseback in front of the Governor’s Residence in Lincoln. Following the Governor’s proclamation, he was joined for a horseback ride by University of Nebraska President Ted Carter and members of the University of Nebraska Rodeo Association.

This week, the University of Nebraska Rodeo Association is hosting the 2021 Nebraska Cornhusker College Rodeo on Friday and Saturday (April 23-24) at the Lancaster Event Center. The Governor encouraged Nebraskans to attend. He also highlighted other notable rodeos scheduled to take place this summer in Nebraska. They include:

The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, June 17-19 in Hastings.

The 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo, July 18-24 in Lincoln.

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, July 28-31 in Burwell.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, which Nebraska Tourism honored as the state’s “Outstanding In-Person Event” of 2020.