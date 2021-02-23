Politics

Nebraska Governor On EPA Decision on Ethanol Blending

Gov. Ricketts Applauds EPA Decision to Follow Court Ruling on Ethanol Blending

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would follow a recent Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on small refinery exemptions from ethanol blending requirements.

“Today’s announcement by the EPA is good news for Nebraska’s farm families and our 25 ethanol plants,” said Governor Ricketts.  “We are the second largest producer of ethanol, and Nebraskans want to see a robust Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).  We appreciate the EPA’s commitment to following the court’s decision, which will help ensure the agency is following the law and maintaining a robust RFS.”

