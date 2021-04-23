Nebraska Governor Appoints Tressa M. Alioth as Judge

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Tressa M. Alioth as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Tressa M. Alioth of Bennington as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County).

Alioth, 47, has worked as deputy county attorney in the Douglas County Attorney’s Office since 1998. Her most recent responsibilities with the office have included serving as lead prosecutor in felony trials and supervising a team of six felony deputy county attorneys. She also has experience working as an attorney in the Domestic Violence Division and Civil Division of the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

Alioth holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Creighton University and a Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law. Since 2018, she has been an adjunct professor in the University of Nebraska Omaha’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. She is a board member of the Nebraska County Attorneys Association. She’s also a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, the National District Attorneys Association, and the Nebraska State Council Interstate Compact for Adult Supervision.

Alioth is on the leadership team of Love Church and serves on the board of directors of Room for Roots, a nonprofit offering mentorship programs.

She is being appointed to the Fourth Judicial District alongside Todd O. Engleman of Omaha. The two judges fill the vacancies created by the retirements of Judge Gary B. Randall and Judge James T. Gleason.