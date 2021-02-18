Nebraska Governor Appoints Ryan S. Post as District Court Judge

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Ryan S. Post of Lincoln as District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District (Lancaster County).

Post, 34, has served as Civil Litigation Bureau Chief for the Nebraska Department of Justice (NDOJ) since May 2017. In this capacity, he has supervised a team of ten assistant attorneys general that defend roughly 300 new trial court cases per year. He has also advised agencies on matters pertaining to rules and regulations, employment law, and public health regulation.

Post previously worked as Assistant Attorney General in the NDOJ’s Civil Litigation Bureau from 2014 to 2017. He also served NDOJ as Assistant Attorney General for the Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources Bureau from 2011 to 2014.

Post holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the Lincoln Bar Association.

Post is active in the community, coaching youth sports with the YMCA and volunteering as a moot court judge for the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is also a board member of Matters on Tomorrow, a nonprofit that provides social entrepreneurs with the administrative knowhow and support to launch new ventures.

He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John A. Colborn.