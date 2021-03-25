Nebraska Governor: Appointments to Boards & Commissions

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Abstracters Board of Examiners

Heidi Proskocil, Ord

State Athletic Commissioner

Aaron Hendry, Lincoln

Nebraska Aquaculture Board

William Murray, Broadwater

Nebraska Brand Committee

Tanya Storer, Whitman

Board of Early Childhood Education Endowment

Holly Hatton-Bowers, Lincoln

Cara Small, Martell

Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board

Neil Miller, Kearney

William (Bill) Muldoon, Papillion

EPSCoR/IDeA Committee

Dr. Susan M. Fritz, Lincoln

Daniel Hoffman, Lincoln

Phil Kozera, Lincoln

Dr. Jennifer Larsen, Omaha

J. Tyler Martin, Sr., M.D., Lincoln

Daniel P. Schachtman, Ph.D., Lincoln

Dr. Janet E. Seger, Omaha

Dr. Juliane Strauss-Soukup, Omaha

Dr. Robert G. Wilhelm, Lincoln

Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission

John Arnold, Omaha

Eric Drumheller, Lincoln

Royce Jeffries, Waverly

Governor’s Youth Advisory Council

Mason J. Beck, Lincoln

Arjun Ramesh, Omaha

Morgan K. Ryan, Omaha

Jack Scioli, Omaha

Raimee D. Seal, Omaha

Andrew Campbell Vinci, Omaha

State Historical Records Advisory Board

Amy C. Schindler, Omaha

Laurinda Weisse, Kearney

Nebraska Invasive Species Council

Craig Reece Allen, Ph.D., Lincoln

Judicial Nominating Commission – County Court – First Judicial District

Gary Barnard, Beatrice

Steve Darling, Tecumseh

Karolyn Howard, Holmesville

Jan Knobel, Fairbury

Daryl Obermeyer, Brownville

Mike Wendt, Tecumseh

Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District Court – Fifth Judicial District

Eugene Glock, Rising City

Christopher Langemeier, Schuyler

Erwin Matulka, Valparaiso

Ron Romans, Yutan

Timothy L. Shanahan, Wahoo

Henry R. Thieman, Petersburg

Judicial Resources Commission

Nancy McCabe, Omaha

Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans

Cristina Castro-Matukewicz, Omaha

Maria E. Whitmore, Shelby

Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice

Lou Leone, Nebraska City

David H. Nelson, Gretna

Niobrara Council

Leslie L. Hall, Bassett

Coordinating Commission on Postsecondary Education

William “Scott” Wilson, Plattsmouth

Nebraska Real Property Appraiser Board

Cody Gerdes, MAI, Lincoln

State Records Board

Robert M. Sullivan, Wahoo

ServeNebraska/Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission

Drew Graham, Nebraska City

Anastazia Bauer Scheer, Arlington

Veterans’ Advisory Commission

Billy C. Smith, Palisade

Women’s Health Initiative Advisory Council

Ashley Carroll, MPH, Omaha

Nebraska Worker Training Board

John F. Bourne, Omaha

Wyuka Cemetery Board of Trustees

Daniel D. Duren, Lincoln

The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:

Boiler Safety Code Advisory Board

Johnie Jason Girmus, Ithaca

Aaron L. Jazynka, Omaha

Martin Kasl, Lincoln

Gerald Whitlock, Papillion

Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Valerie Hitz, Raymond

Nebraska Environmental Trust

Joshua N. Andersen, Edgar

Rodney R. Christen, Steinauer

Jim Hellbusch, Columbus

Nebraska State Fair Board

Tom S. Dinsdale, Grand Island

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

Kendall (Ken) B. Curry, Columbus

State Board of Health

Joel R. Bessmer, M.D., Omaha

Donald Ostdiek, PT, Omaha

Colton Palmer, PMHNP, Omaha

David J. Reese, Lincoln

Public Employees Retirement Board

Pamela E. Lancaster, Grand Island

Judge Thomas E. Zimmerman, Lincoln

State College System Board of Trustees

Marjean C. Terrell, Hay Springs

Jess D. Zeiss, Omaha

Thank you to the many Nebraskans that give generously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions.