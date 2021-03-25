Nebraska Governor: Appointments to Boards & Commissions

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Abstracters Board of Examiners
- Heidi Proskocil, Ord
State Athletic Commissioner
- Aaron Hendry, Lincoln
Nebraska Aquaculture Board
- William Murray, Broadwater
Nebraska Brand Committee
- Tanya Storer, Whitman
Board of Early Childhood Education Endowment
- Holly Hatton-Bowers, Lincoln
- Cara Small, Martell
Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board
- Neil Miller, Kearney
- William (Bill) Muldoon, Papillion
EPSCoR/IDeA Committee
- Dr. Susan M. Fritz, Lincoln
- Daniel Hoffman, Lincoln
- Phil Kozera, Lincoln
- Dr. Jennifer Larsen, Omaha
- J. Tyler Martin, Sr., M.D., Lincoln
- Daniel P. Schachtman, Ph.D., Lincoln
- Dr. Janet E. Seger, Omaha
- Dr. Juliane Strauss-Soukup, Omaha
- Dr. Robert G. Wilhelm, Lincoln
Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission
- John Arnold, Omaha
- Eric Drumheller, Lincoln
- Royce Jeffries, Waverly
Governor’s Youth Advisory Council
- Mason J. Beck, Lincoln
- Arjun Ramesh, Omaha
- Morgan K. Ryan, Omaha
- Jack Scioli, Omaha
- Raimee D. Seal, Omaha
- Andrew Campbell Vinci, Omaha
State Historical Records Advisory Board
- Amy C. Schindler, Omaha
- Laurinda Weisse, Kearney
Nebraska Invasive Species Council
- Craig Reece Allen, Ph.D., Lincoln
Judicial Nominating Commission – County Court – First Judicial District
- Gary Barnard, Beatrice
- Steve Darling, Tecumseh
- Karolyn Howard, Holmesville
- Jan Knobel, Fairbury
- Daryl Obermeyer, Brownville
- Mike Wendt, Tecumseh
Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District Court – Fifth Judicial District
- Eugene Glock, Rising City
- Christopher Langemeier, Schuyler
- Erwin Matulka, Valparaiso
- Ron Romans, Yutan
- Timothy L. Shanahan, Wahoo
- Henry R. Thieman, Petersburg
- Judicial Resources Commission
- Nancy McCabe, Omaha
Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans
- Cristina Castro-Matukewicz, Omaha
- Maria E. Whitmore, Shelby
Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice
- Lou Leone, Nebraska City
- David H. Nelson, Gretna
Niobrara Council
- Leslie L. Hall, Bassett
Coordinating Commission on Postsecondary Education
- William “Scott” Wilson, Plattsmouth
Nebraska Real Property Appraiser Board
- Cody Gerdes, MAI, Lincoln
State Records Board
- Robert M. Sullivan, Wahoo
ServeNebraska/Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission
- Drew Graham, Nebraska City
- Anastazia Bauer Scheer, Arlington
Veterans’ Advisory Commission
- Billy C. Smith, Palisade
Women’s Health Initiative Advisory Council
- Ashley Carroll, MPH, Omaha
Nebraska Worker Training Board
- John F. Bourne, Omaha
Wyuka Cemetery Board of Trustees
- Daniel D. Duren, Lincoln
The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Boiler Safety Code Advisory Board
- Johnie Jason Girmus, Ithaca
- Aaron L. Jazynka, Omaha
- Martin Kasl, Lincoln
- Gerald Whitlock, Papillion
Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
- Valerie Hitz, Raymond
Nebraska Environmental Trust
- Joshua N. Andersen, Edgar
- Rodney R. Christen, Steinauer
- Jim Hellbusch, Columbus
Nebraska State Fair Board
- Tom S. Dinsdale, Grand Island
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
- Kendall (Ken) B. Curry, Columbus
State Board of Health
- Joel R. Bessmer, M.D., Omaha
- Donald Ostdiek, PT, Omaha
- Colton Palmer, PMHNP, Omaha
- David J. Reese, Lincoln
Public Employees Retirement Board
- Pamela E. Lancaster, Grand Island
- Judge Thomas E. Zimmerman, Lincoln
State College System Board of Trustees
- Marjean C. Terrell, Hay Springs
- Jess D. Zeiss, Omaha
Thank you to the many Nebraskans that give generously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions.