Nearly three dozen Savannah-area defendants charged in drug trafficking indictment in Operation Deadlier Catch

Investigation targeted cocaine, heroin, crack, and marijuana distribution

SAVANNAH, GA (STL.News) A total of 29 defendants face multiple federal felony charges in a drug trafficking investigation targeting a violent Savannah-area network that distributed cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), Operation Deadlier Catch involved multiple federal agencies who traced a major source of cocaine distributed in Chatham County to a drug trafficking organization that channeled drugs from Mexico through a California supplier, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“This investigation represents yet another significant infiltration and disruption of a violent, gang-related drug distribution network in the Southern District,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Our dedicated law enforcement partners continue to demonstrate our shared commitment to target and eliminate those who would spread poison and fear in our communities.”

In Operation Deadlier Catch, investigators from the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT), and the Savannah Police Department monitored and infiltrated the drug trafficking network to trace the source of supply and points of distribution in the greater Savannah area, and to identify and eliminate sources of violent crime in the community. In a series of searches, investigators seized more than 24 kilograms of cocaine, more than 180 pounds of marijuana, 3 kilos of heroin, and at least 14 firearms – many of them in the possession of previously convicted felons.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia also has initiated civil forfeiture proceedings for the firearms and $1.5 million in cash and other assets including vehicles and jewelry, along with two homes in Savannah that are alleged to have been used as part of the drug distribution network.

“There is no better example of the value of our partnerships between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies than ‘Operation Deadlier Catch’,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The removal of drugs, guns and alleged gang members immediately makes the streets of Savannah safer, thanks to those partnerships.”

Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division stated, “DEA places the highest priority of not only removing dangerous drugs from the street, but also on seizing the ill-gotten gains of illegal drug trafficking. DEA’s intent clearly is to put drug traffickers out of business by using every available resource. This case was successful because of the collaborative efforts of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney’s Office.”

“The United States Postal Inspection Service was proud to play a role along with its local, state and federal partners in this operation, to target individuals trafficking in illegal narcotics in the Savannah region,” said Antonio Gomez, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Miami Division. “Criminals that traffic in narcotics and its associated violent crimes will continue to be targeted by these law enforcement agencies, and will face their day in court.”

“CNT is proud to work with the United States Attorney’s Office, and our many law enforcement partners, in pursuit of our mission to target drug traffickers in this community. The importance of prosecution led, multi-agency investigations, such as this one cannot be understated,” said CNT Director Michael G. Sarhatt. “Our Chatham County community is safer when we combine our efforts to remove the criminal organizations bringing drugs into this area.”

A 27-count indictment unsealed in U.S.A. vs. Bulloch, et.al, alleges multiple felony charges against 29 defendants. Each of the defendants is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine, 28 Grams or More of Crack Cocaine, and an Amount of Marijuana, a charge that carries a maximum penalty upon conviction of up to life in federal prison. Those charged and any additional charges include:

Joseph Bulloch, a/k/a “Lil Joe,” 32, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine, 28 Grams or More of Crack Cocaine, and an Amount of Heroin and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and two counts of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Ildelfonso Sanchez-Inzunza, a/k/a “Jessie,” 29, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine, 28 Grams or More of Crack Cocaine, and an Amount of Heroin and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Alien; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Kashif Collins, a/k/a “Sheef,” a/k/a “Fat Boy,” 34, of Savannah, also charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine and An Amount of Marijuana; and two counts of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Jontae Keel, a/k/a “Biyha” 29, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Kilograms or More of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and two counts of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Rashamel Brown, a/k/a “2Stiff Respeckk,” 25, of Savannah, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms;

Bernard Carter, a/k/a “Nard,” 28, of Savannah;

Jarnard Williams, a/k/a “June,” 30, of Savannah;

Charles Collins, a/k/a “Greg,” 66, of Savannah, also charged with Distribution of Cocaine; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Craig Scott, a/k/a “Major Flavor,” 26, address unknown, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms;

Lamar Harris, a/k/a “Foolie,” 19, of Savannah, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and an Amount of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Yusef Scott, a/k/a “Self,” a/k/a “Bolton St Self,” 21, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Using and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and an Amount of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Jermaine Robbins, a/k/a “Juggy,” a/k/a “Jug Love,” a/k/a “Chicken Man,” 41, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and an Amount of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Barshalai Jones, a/k/a “Paidfully AK,” 19, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and an Amount of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Shakeem Douse, a/k/a “G Street NBA,” a/k/a “Pothead,” 26, of Savannah, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Andre Woolford, a/k/a “Hoggie,” 27, of Savannah, also charged with Distribution of Cocaine;

Temperance Fennell, 37, of Pooler, Ga., also charged with Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Joseph Parrish, a/k/a “Wifi,” a/k/a “Wee Wee,” 29, of Savannah, also charged with Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and two counts of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

David Fuentes, a/k/a “Shaggy,” 31, of Pooler, Ga., also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Kilograms or More of Marijuana;

Javontae Parrish, a/k/a “Vontae,” 30, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Kilograms or More of Marijuana;

Jashavious Keel, a/k/a “Bub,” 27, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Thomas Holland, a/k/a “White Boy,” 37, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Kilograms or More of Marijuana;

Joann Keel Robinson, a/k/a “Ma Dukes,” 53, of Savannah;

Gumecindo Ramirez-Perales, 46, of Bakersfield, Calif., also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Kilograms or More of Marijuana;

Omar Alejandro Gonzalez, 41, of Bakersfield, Calif.;

Jose Joel Elicier Christophers, 38, of Bakersfield, Calif.;

Tyreik Watson, 42, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Yazoo City Low, in Yazoo City, Miss.;

Darin Smith, a/k/a “Evil Twin,” 49, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center;

Morissa Pollard, 34, of Savannah, also charged with Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises; and,

Michael Simmons, a/k/a “Unc,” 57, of Savannah.

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. It is being investigated by the FBI, the DEA, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, CNT, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Savannah Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank M. Pennington and Noah Abrams, with asset forfeitures coordinated by Xavier A. Cunningham, Section Chief of the Asset Forfeiture Recovery Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Gary Purvis, Asset Litigation Financial Analyst.

