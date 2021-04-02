NDTX Round Up: March 26 – April 1

SENTENCING – ELIZABETH ANN EDWARDS

(STL.News) On March 26, Elizabeth Ann Edwards, 35, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for distribution of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Edwards drove an individual to a location to purchase methamphetamine from a woman. When they arrived, Edward parked the care and called the woman over. The passenger in the Edwards’ vehicle paid the woman for the methamphetamine which was delivered in a green baggie. The DEA and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING – CHRISTY LYNN HERPECHE

On March 26, Christy Lynn Herpeche, 36, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for distribution of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. On January 20, 2020, Herpeche entered into negotiations with another individual to sell them methamphetamine. She made four transactions of methamphetamine. The DEA and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING – ALEXIS GONZALEZ-BANALES

On March 26, Alexis Gonzalez-Banales, 23, was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for illegal transportation of an alien. The Wichita Falls Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a sport utility vehicle driven by Gonzalez-Banales. The vehicle was found to contain multiple illegal aliens who were all citizens of Mexico. Gonzalez-Banales was transporting the group to various locations in across the United States including Arizona, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. HSI and Wichita Falls Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Levi Thomas prosecuted the case.

GUILTY PLEA – JORGE LUIS GONZALEZ

On March 30, Jorge Luis Gonzalez, 27, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Lancaster police officers were dispatched concerning a shooting complaint. When officers arrived at a location, the victim advised officers that they had been shot at by two men from a residential location. Law enforcement responded to the location of the shooting where they recovered several shell casings in the driveway. Additionally, law enforcement made contact with Gonzalez. He was arrested after officers located methamphetamine in his pants pockets. Inside the residence, law enforcement seized methamphetamine, heroin, promethazine, and methamphetamine in the conversion process from liquid to crystal form. Gonzalez faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his crimes. The DEA and Lancaster Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Myria Boehm is prosecuting the case.

SENTENCING – BEI-JING TASHAWNA WALKER

On March 31, Bei-Jing Tashawna Walker, 27, was sentenced to 4 years probation for accessory after the fact. In February 2018, Walker was driving her vehicle and the front passenger, Donnie Orlondo Ferrrell, fired a handgun from the passenger window in the direction of another motorist. Walker witnessed the other motorist crash his vehicle into a concrete retaining wall after the shots were fired by Ferrell. She continued to drive to her residence and allowed Ferrell to stay while he attempted to avoid law enforcement detection. It was not until police arrested Ferrell at Walker’s residence that she learned the motorist had been killed by a bullet fired from Walker’s handgun. The United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys P.J. Meitl and John Kull prosecuted the case.

