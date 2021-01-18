NDTX Round-Up: January 8 – 14

SENTENCING – KRIS LANDON GREENE

(STL.News) On January 8, Kris Landon Greene, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a user of a controlled substance. Greene admitted that members of Dallas-based criminal street gang known as “YNG Stretchgang” and himself distributed drugs, including crack cocaine, to customers in the Northern District. To help facilitate his drug sales, Greene possessed a .38 caliber handgun. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Dallas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Calvert prosecuted this case.

SENTENCING – DANIEL LEE COLLINS

On January 8, Daniel Lee Collins, 35, was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Collins had several email accounts which contained images and videos of child pornography. Collins accessed these accounts via his cell phone from different locations within the Northern District including his home in Tarrant County. These images of child pornography that Collins possessed depicted real minors including one prepubescent minor. This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Dallas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Saleem prosecuted this case.

SENTENCING – CHRISTOPHER REED FREED

On January 8, Christopher Reed Freed, 46, was sentenced to 5 years in prison and ordered to pay $244,029.68 in restitution for health care fraud. Freed operated an ambulance service provider located in the Northern District. Freed sought to obtain payment from Medicare for non-emergency ambulance services. As part of the scheme, Freed submitted 754 fraudulent claims to Medicare totaling approximately $664,640. These submitted claims were materially false in that they were for services that were not rendered by Freed. This case was investigated by Health and Human Services – OIG and the Texas OAG Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Smid prosecuted this case.

GUILTY PLEA – GABRIEL MAROQUIN, JR.

On January 12, Gabriel Marroquin, Jr., 29, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Marroquin was pulled over by law enforcement officers for a traffic violation. He consented to a search of his truck where officers found 5,959 grams of methamphetamine which he intended to distribute. Officers also located a .9mm handgun, cell phones, and $1,293 on his person. Maroquin faces up to 40 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Kull is prosecuting this case.

GUILTY PLEA – HENRY AGUSTIN MORENO

On January 12, Henry Agustin Moreno, 20, plead guilty to transporting or shipping child pornography. HSI received a tip from Kik that a user in the Dallas area was utilizing the messenger application to distribute child pornography. Agents obtained a search warrant of Moreno’s residence in Irving. Moreno admitted to agents that he downloaded several pornographic files depicting child pornography. He further admitted that he uploaded child pornography in exchange for other videos. This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Magliolo is prosecuting this case.

