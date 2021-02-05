NDTX Round-Up: January 29 – February 4

SENTENCING – BRANDON DOUGLAS DURGIN

(STL.News) On January 29, Brandon Douglas Durgin, 24, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, in July 2020, Arlington Police Department initiated an investigation for a stolen sport utility vehicle. According to the victim, Durgin had taken the SUV without permission along with a 9mm caliber pistol. APD tracked and relayed the location of the vehicle to the Fort Worth Police Department. Officers found the stolen SUV in a parking lot with Durgin seated in the driver’s seat. FWPD officers removed Durgin from the driver’s seat, and placed handcuffs on him. At that time, Durgin told the officers that he had a handgun in his front waistband. When Durgin was placed in the back of the patrol unit, he advised law enforcement that he is a convicted felon. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the assistance of the Arlington Police Department and the Fort Worth Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Nichols prosecuted the case.

GUILTY PLEA – BERTHA GARAY

On February 2, Bertha Garay, 47, plead guilty to theft of government funds. Beginning in 2007, Garay had in her care the child of a deceased parent. She received mother with child in care benefits through the Social Security Administration. In 2013, the child left Garay’s care and she knowingly failed to disclose the change to Social Security Administration. Garay admits that from June 2013 to September 2015, she defrauded the Social Security Administration of approximately $40,000. Garay faces up to 10 years in federal prison for her crimes. This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fabio Leonardi is prosecuting the case.

SENTENCING – RODNEY DISMUKE

On February 4, Rodney Dismuke, 29, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Dismuke and co-conspirators operated a Dallas apartment as a drug trafficking location. On more than one occasion, Dismuke sold cocaine to a confidential source at the apartment. Additionally, Dismuke was in possession of a firearm which he utilized to further his drug trafficking purposes. This case was investigated by the FBI and the Dallas Police Department.

SENTENCING – GUILLERMO ZARCO VILLASENOR

On February 4, Guillermo Zarco Villasenor, 28, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to a complaint, a confidential source provided an address to Villasenor under the guise that it belonged to a potential new client in the Dallas area that wanted to establish a relationship with a drug trafficking network. On April 30, 2018, Villasenor had 443 grams of methamphetamine shipped to a location in Addison, Texas to be sold for approximately $6,000. This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney P.J. Meitl prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today