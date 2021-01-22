NDTX Round-Up: January 15-21

GUILTY PLEA – JOHN THOMAS RUTLEDGE

(STL.News) On January 19, John Thomas Rutledge, 55, plead guilty to three counts of bank robbery. During September and October of 2019, Rutledge robbed three banks in Dallas including: Legacy Texas Bank, Oakwood Bank, and Bank of America. During the commission of the robberies, Rutledge stole more than $17,000 in cash from the banks. Rutledge faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shane Read is prosecuting this case.

GUILTY PLEA – JOHN SANJIV MURGAI

On January 21, John Sanjiv Murgai, 54, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Murgai owned a company that provided mobile x-ray services primarily in Lubbock, Texas. Murgai admitted that he agreed with an individual to fraudulently submit claims to Medicare and Medicaid for mobile x-ray claims under his provider number, falsely representing that he performed the services rather than “Company A,” an entity owned by a co-conspirator. Murgai admitted that he and a co-conspirator agreed that Murgai would keep 5% of the payments received from Medicare and Medicaid for the false claims associated with the services and transfer the remaining 95% to the co-conspirator. Murgai admits that he knew that the “Company A” was not an approved provider for Medicare or Medicaid. Murgai faces up to 5 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the FBI and Texas Attorney General’s Office, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Brasher is prosecuting the case.

SENTENCING – ASHLEY SILVER WOOD

On January 21, Ashley Silver Wood, 64, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Wood conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine. Agents executed a lawful search warrant at a residence she shared with a co-conspirator. While executing the search warrant, agents seized a 12-gauge shotgun. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Texas DPS. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Leal prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING – CHARLES AUBREY HURT a.k.a. BUBBA

On January 21, Charles Aubrey Hurt, 64, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hurt admitted that he engaged in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine with two co-conspirators. During the course of the conspiracy, agents found Hurt inside a residence with methamphetamine, cocaine, and a .38 caliber pistol. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Texas DPS. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Leal prosecuted the case.

