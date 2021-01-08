NDTX Round-Up: January 1 – 7

(STL.News) SENTENCING – MARIO MAKIYA SANDIFER a.k.a. “Danero the Goat”

On January 6, Mario Makiya Sandifer, 25, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for tampering with a witness or victim. In June 2019, law enforcement arrested Catrell Tywarren Johnson for sex trafficking. Sandifer intentionally contacted the trafficking victim via social media to prevent her testimony against Johnson. In one such attempt, Sandifer created a music video which he posted to YouTube and sent to the victim the link. In the video, Sandifer made threatening remarks and gestures in reference to the victim. This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Dana prosecuted this case.

SENTENCING – ROGELIO ALVARADO

On January 7, Rogelio Alvardo, 35, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Alvarado admits that he distributed cocaine to customers in exchange to U.S. currency. He also admits that he used a cellular phone to discuss, negotiate, and facilitate drug transactions with a co-conspirator. This case was investigated by the FBI and the Dallas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phelesa Guy prosecuted this case.

GUILTY PLEA – ROBERT BURNEY CAPPS

On January 7, Robert Capps, 71, plead guilty to transporting and shipping child pornography. In September 2019, HSI received a cyber tip that reported that an image of child pornography had been uploaded to the Kik messaging application. Agents executed a search warrant at an address in Dallas where Capps lived. A forensic review of Capps cellular device revealed 508 imaged of child pornography. These images included sadistic images as well as images of infants and toddlers. Capps faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (Child Exploitation Group – Dallas). Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Beran is prosecuting this case.

SENTENCING – BO JACK KELLEY

On January 7, Bo Jack Kelley, 27, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography. Kelley, a resident of Cullman, Alabama met a 14-year-old minor, located in Texas, on social media. Kelley coerced the minor to produce and send him sexually explicit videos. Kelly threatened that if the minor did not continue to send him pornographic videos, he would send the videos she already sent him to members of her family. Eventually, Kelley sent four sexually explicit videos of the minor’s mother’s social media account. This case was investigated by the FBI, Texas DPS, Texas Rangers, Shallowater Police Department, and Cullman Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today