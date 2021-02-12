NDTX Round-Up: February 5 – 11

GUILTY PLEA – EFREN BAUTISTA VARGAS

(STL.News) On February 9, Efren Bautista Vargas, 40, plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. In February 2020, DEA Agents began investigating a drug distribution and money laundering organization operating in Dallas and in Mexico. Agents learned that Vargas and other coconspirators were going to conduct a multiple kilogram transaction of methamphetamine. Based on the investigation, agents executed a search of Vargas’ apartment and seized a handgun, $23,640 in U.S. currency, and 209 pounds of methamphetamine. Vargas faces up to life in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the North Texas OCDETF Strike Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Myria Boehm is prosecuting the case.

SENTENCING – GARY LYN BLACK aka “Godsmack”

On February 9, Gary Lyn Black, 62, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Black utilized his residence as a drug-involved premises for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine. Johnson County STOP Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence and seized 1.29 kilograms of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, and a drug ledger. Black was also in possession of a shotgun and $9,735 which were proceeds from his drug trafficking. This case was investigated by the Johnson County STOP Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebekah Ricketts prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING – AMIE DAWN SANMIGUEL

On February 9, Amie Dawn Sanmiguel, 47, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On April 30, 2019, Sanmiguel distributed 55 grams methamphetamine to another individual. On another occasion, she distributed approximately 51 grams of methamphetamine to another individual. This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Dallas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney P.J. Meitl prosecuted the case.

GUILTY PLEA – MARKEITH NINIKO CONWAY

On February 2, Markeith Niniko Conway, 30, plead guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. In July 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence where Conway lived. Conaway was eating and fled to the back of the residence. During the search, law enforcement located approximately 44 small baggies of cocaine and two firearms. Conway faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Leal is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today