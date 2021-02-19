NDTX Round Up: February 12-18

SENTENCING – ALEXANDER CAMPBELL

(STL.News) On February 18, Alexander Campbell, 30, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. In September, a co-conspirator contacted Campbell to setup a purchase of methamphetamine for a buyer. Campbell arrived a hotel in Fort Worth and provided an undercover officer with a large, clear zip-lock bag containing methamphetamine in exchange for $2,550. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Levi Thomas prosecuted the case.

GUILTY PLEA – JERRY WAYNE GILLENTINE

On February 18, Jerry Wayne Gillentine, Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography . An undercover detective downloaded images of child pornography from a peer-to-peer program that identified Gillentine’s IP address. Based on the download, a search warrant was executed for Gillentine’s residence in Granbury, Texas. Gillentine stated that he was the main user of a laptop that was seized by law enforcement. A forensic examination of Gillentine’s laptop located an image depicting child pornography. Gillentine faces up to 10 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandie Wade is prosecuting the case.

SENTENCING – JUAN JOSE ROMAN-JUAREZ

On February 12, Juan Jose Roman-Juarez, 27, was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for illegal entry after removal from the United States. On February 16, 2019, Roman-Juarez was in the Northern District of Texas after previously removed in 2018. Roman-Juarez admits that he is not a United States citizen and was not given consent to be in the United States. This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Immigration Customs Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dimitri Rocha prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING – FERNANDO ANTONIO GONZALEZ RODRIGUEZ

On February 10, Fernando Antonio Gonzalez Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for transporting illegal aliens. In August 2019, a Hunt County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle with a California license plate for suspended registration. Rodriguez was the driver and there were seven passengers . During the traffic stop, Rodriguez admitted that he had picked the passengers up at a hotel in Houston and was transporting them to Chicago, as part of a larger alien smuggling organization that operates in Texas and California. Rodriguez states that this was his third trip transporting illegal aliens and that he was paid $400 for the trip. This case was investigated by HSI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Melanie Smith is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today