NC Lottery: Lewis Pratt bags $1 million lottery prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Lewis Pratt of Raeford finds himself with a lot to celebrate, first his wedding and now a $1 million win.

“I just got married,” said Pratt. “So, me and my wife are just going to relax a little bit, pay some bills, and get ahead.”

He purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen.

Pratt claimed his prize Tuesday at NC Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. Pratt chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Millionaire Maker is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes. Pratt became the 17th person to win one of those $1 million prizes.