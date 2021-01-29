NC Lottery: Leslie Moser bags $136,854 Fast Play jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Leslie Moser of Shallotte takes home the title of Fast Play’s 26th jackpot winner and a cool $136,854.

Moser purchased her winning $5 Jackpot 7s ticket from the Shallotte Moose Family Center on Holden Beach Road Southwest in Shallotte.

Her ticket beat odds of 1 in 240,000 to win 50 percent of the jackpot. At the time of the win, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $273,708, producing a prize for Moser of $136,854.

Moser’s win on Tuesday was the 4th overall jackpot win for a $5 Jackpot 7s ticket out of the 29 times the jackpot has been hit. Fast Play jackpot wins occurred twice on Tuesday, twice on Wednesday, and once on Thursday.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $96,826.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

Printed on each ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.