NC Lottery: Kevin Halterman Won $1 million prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Kevin Halterman of Pfafftown tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and, thanks to some lucky numbers, won a million-dollar prize.

“My dad passed away in March and he had some numbers that he used to play,” he said. “I dug them back up and I started playing them and those happened to be the numbers that hit.”

Halterman purchased his winning ticket at the Family Fare on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. His $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing to beat odds of 1 in 11.6 million.

“I just figure he helped me out a lot,” said Halterman. “I’m lucky.”

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $707,506 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced a “night of millionaires” as a ticket in New Jersey won the $23 million jackpot, eight Power Play tickets won a $2 million prize, and 35 tickets, including Halterman’s, won a $1 million prize.