NC Lottery: Kellen Wade Wins $25,000 A Year for Life

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Kellen Wade of Summerfield tried his luck on a Lucky for Life ticket and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life.

Wade purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket at the Sungate Mini Mart on Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem.

His ticket matched all five white balls in the July 22 drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers in a Lucky for Life drawing are one in 1.8 million.

Wade claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Winners of the second-place prize are guaranteed $25,000 every year for life and have the option of taking a lump sum of $390,000.

Wade chose the lump sum of $390,000 and took home $275,925 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Lucky for Life tickets cost $2 and offers players 10 ways to win a prize. Drawings are now held every night. The top prize is $1,000 A Day for Life.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.