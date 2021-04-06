NC Lottery: Jimmy Davis Snags $1 million lottery prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Jimmy Davis of Raleigh watched his MGM Resorts $25,000,000 Casino Cash ticket reveal the final $1 million top prize.

Davis purchased his winning $10 ticket from the Asa Food Mart on Garner Road in Raleigh.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Davis had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

MGM Resorts $25,000,000 Casino Cash launched in June 2019 with three top prizes of $1 million. Davis won the last top prize so the lottery will begin steps to end the game.