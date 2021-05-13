NC Lottery: Jeremy Pruitt Shocked by $100,000 Win

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Jeremy Pruitt of North Wilkesboro couldn’t believe his luck when his $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket revealed a $100,000 prize.

“Oh Lord, I felt like karate kid,” he said. “I just started crying when it happened.”

Pruitt purchased his winning $20 ticket from the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro.

“It was crazy,” he recalled of scratching his ticket in the store and realizing his big win.

Pruitt claimed his prize Thursday and took home $70,756 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“My girls want new clothes,” he said, laughing. “And I want to get a little piece of land.”

The $150 Million Cash Explosion game launched in October 2018 with four top prizes of $4 million, six $1 million prizes, and 10 $100,000 prizes. One $4 million prize, one $1 million prize, and one $100,000 prize remain to be won.