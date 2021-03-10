Entertainment

NC Lottery: Hilda Wood wins $1 million prize instantly

ByPublisher3

Mar 10, 2021 , ,

Raleigh, NC (STL.News)Hilda Wood of Clayton tried her luck on a $10 ticket and watched it reveal a $1 million prize.

She purchased her winning Carolina Black: Millionaire Edition ticket from the Food Lion on Timber Drive West in Garner.

Wood claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.  Wood chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $424,503.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Caroline Amos Wins $100,000

Mar 10, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Texas Lottery: A Taylor Resident Claimed $1 Million

Mar 10, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

NC Lottery: Twist of Fate Leads James Gibbs to $2 Million

Mar 9, 2021 Publisher3