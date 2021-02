Raleigh, NC (STL.News) When Frances Shumate solved the puzzle on her $5 crossword scratch-off, she found out she had won a prize of $150,000.

Shumate purchased her Extreme Cashword ticket at the Roadrunner on Merrimon Avenue in Asheville and claimed her prize on Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $106,126.