  • Wed. May 12th, 2021
Entertainment

NC Lottery: Amanda Sawyer Finds ‘The lucky One’ to Win $200,000

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 12, 2021 , NC Lottery, North Carolina
NC Lottery: Amanda Sawyer Finds ‘The lucky One’ to Win $200,000

Raleigh, NC (STL.NewsAmanda Sawyer of Pantego stopped to try her luck on a new “7” scratch-off ticket and wound up finding “the lucky one” that won her a $200,000 prize.

“It’s just still sinking in,” she said.  “I still don’t believe it.”

Sawyer purchased her winning $5 ticket from the Waterfront Mini Mart on Park Drive in Washington.

She decided to scratch her ticket while having lunch with her mother and a few other family members.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,’” she recalled.

Sawyer claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“My husband has been wanting to retire, so this will help,” she said.

The new “7” game launched this month with six top prizes of $200,000.  Four top prizes remain to be won.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Daniel Garcia Claimed $1.65 Million Jackpot
May 12, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Calvin Holmes Claimed $1 Million Top Prize
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Texas Lottery: Arlington Resident Claimed $5 Million
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah