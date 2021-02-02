NC Lottery: Alvin Livingston Won $696,227 Cash 5 jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Alvin Livingston of Charlotte tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and was shocked to learn it won him a $696,227 jackpot.

“It feels unbelievable,” he said of his big win.

Livingston purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket for Thursday’s drawing from the Quik Trip on Central Avenue in Charlotte.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday and took home $492,581 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $129,000.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.