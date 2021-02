Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Robert Grimone of Pinehurst found himself the winner of a $1 million prize.

Grimone purchased his winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on Beverly Lane in Southern Pines.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Grimone had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.