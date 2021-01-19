NC Education Lottery: Patti Pinkston Wins for Twin’s Education

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) For Patti Pinkston of Canton, a $100,000 Powerball prize will help pay for her children’s education.

“I have 17-year-old twins and this is going in the college fund,” she said of her plans for the prize money.

Pinkston purchased her winning Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 9 drawing using Online Play on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Her winning Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball to beat odds of 1 in 913,000, winning her $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

Pinkston claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The jackpot stands at $730 million as an annuity prize or $546 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.