NC Education Lottery: Maria Moreno Won Cash 5 jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) A few special numbers led Maria Moreno of Newton Grove to win half of a $362,242 Cash 5 jackpot.

“I just can’t believe it,” she said of her good fortune. “I’m so lucky and I feel really, really happy.”

Moreno purchased her winning ticket for Tuesday’s drawing at the Best Bet on Harnett Dunn Highway in Newton Grove.

“My grandma passed away two years ago and I played with her numbers,” said Moreno. “She gave me the good luck. I would take care of her and take her to the appointments and all that stuff. And one lady told me, ‘Now she’s blessing you, she’s taking care of you.’”

Moreno’s ticket was one of two that matched all five numbers in the drawing. The other half of the jackpot was won by Timothy Chandler of Lexington.

When she found out she would be splitting the jackpot, Moreno replied, “Oh, it’s okay, because we like to share!”

She claimed her half of the jackpot, $181,121, at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Moreno took home $128,586.

“I have three kids and they all want their own rooms, so I’ll probably buy a house,” said Moreno.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $358,000.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.