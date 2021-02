Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Lidia Morris of Tarboro tried her luck on a Black Diamond 7s ticket and won a $200,000 top prize.

Morris purchased her winning $5 ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

Black Diamond 7s launched in December with five $200,000 top prizes. One top prize remains to be won.