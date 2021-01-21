NC Education Lottery: Christmas gift turns into $200,000 for Ta’Von Batts

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) A Christmas goodie bag from his boss delivered the goods for Ta’Von Batts of Charlotte to the tune of $200,000.

“The scratch off that I received was a gift in a goodie bag that my boss gave out to all employees before Christmas,” he said. “He got two tickets for everyone and put them in the gift bag. So, I scratched it off after work and it turned out to be a winner!”

Batts’ winning Black Diamond 7s ticket was purchased at the Quik Trip on West W.T. Harris Blvd in Charlotte.

“I’m not gonna lie, at first, I thought it was one of those prank lottery tickets,” he recalled. “So, I went up to him and was like, ‘You’re playing with me!’ And he said, ‘No!’ and then his eyes got really big, and he started running around screaming and then I started running around screaming.”

Batts, who works as a landscaper, claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“It feels really good,” said Batts of winning. “Definitely going to try to invest it and make more money off of it and I’ll give some back to my family.”

Black Diamond 7s launched in November with five $200,000 top prizes. Three top prizes remain to be won.