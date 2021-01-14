NC Education Lottery: Brittney James Won $147,107 jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) For Brittney James of Fayetteville, winning a $147,107 Fast Play jackpot means a new opportunity to further her education.

“I was getting ready to go back to school,” she said. “I want to do dental hygiene and this is going to help a lot.”

James purchased her $2 Jackpot 7s ticket from Lucky Seven on Raeford Road in Fayetteville on Monday.

Her ticket beat odds of 1 in 240,000 to win 20 percent of the jackpot. At the time of the win, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $735,535, producing a prize for James of $147,107.

“I always play that game and I was just feeling lucky that morning!” recalled James.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $104,079.

“I just know it means a lot for me and my kids,” said James of her win. “I’ve kind of been struggling for a while and this is just perfect timing. It’s a good way to kick off 2021.”