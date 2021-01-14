NC Education Lottery: $2 million Won by Christopher Martin

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Christopher Martin of Newton tried his luck on a new 100X The Cash ticket and saw it reveal the first $2 million top prize.

Martin purchased his winning $20 ticket from Lake Norman Grocery on River Highway in Mooresville.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Martin had the option to take the $2 million prize as an annuity of 20 payments of $100,000 a year or a lump sum of $1,200,000. He chose the lump sum and took home $849,006 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

The 100X The Cash game launched this month with five top prizes of $2 million and five $100,000 prizes. Four top prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be won.