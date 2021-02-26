General

Navajo: Wilson Davis sentenced for sexually abusing a child

Feb 26, 2021 , , ,

Navajo man, Wilson Davis sentenced to two years in prison for sexually abusing a child in Indian Country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Wilson Davis, 25, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was sentenced on Feb. 23 in federal court to two years in prison for sexually abusing a child in Indian Country.  Upon completion of his prison sentence, Davis will be subject to five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Davis pleaded guilty to the offense on Oct. 22, 2020.  In his plea agreement, Davis admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the victim, who he knew was a minor.  At the time of the abuse, the victim was younger than 16 years old.  Davis committed the offense in McKinley County on the Navajo Nation.

The Gallup office of the FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Police Department and Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Marshall is prosecuting the case.

