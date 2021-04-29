  • Thu. Apr 29th, 2021
Navajo: Mark Anthony Hill Sentenced For Assault

Apr 29, 2021
Navajo man, Mark Anthony Hill sentenced to three years in prison for assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Mark Anthony Hill, 33, of Smith Lake, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was sentenced on April 28 in federal court to three years in prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.  Hill pleaded guilty to the crime on Dec. 14, 2020.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, Hill assaulted the victim on Aug. 23, 2020, in McKinley County, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.  Hill pushed the victim to the ground and struck him with his fists.  Hill then retrieved a baseball bat and struck the victim in the head and torso causing serious injuries, including fractures to the victim’s jaw, skull and nasal passage, a torn left ear and a dislocated shoulder.  After being airlifted to a Level 1 Trauma Center in Albuquerque, the victim needed surgery and two days of medical care for injuries sustained in the assault.

Upon his release from prison, Hill will be subject to three years of supervised release.

The Crownpoint District of the Navajo Nation Police Department investigated the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas J. Aliberti prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

