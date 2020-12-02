Navajo: Copey Ferlin Henderson pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child

Navajo man, Copey Ferlin Henderson pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Copey Ferlin Henderson, 27, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque today to sexually abusing a child in Indian Country.

According to the plea agreement, Henderson admitted that on May 16, 2019, he engaged in sexual activity with a child, who at the time of the offense was older than 12 but younger than 16. Henderson, who was 25 at the time, committed the offense in Cibola County on the Navajo Nation.

Henderson is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

The Ramah Navajo Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Novaline D. Wilson is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

