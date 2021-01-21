National Restaurant Association – Biden Immigration Announcement

Washington, DC (STL.News) National Restaurant Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Sean Kennedy Wednesday (yesterday) released the following statement in support of President Biden’s comprehensive immigration reform plan:

“The restaurant industry today reflects the cultural traditions and hard work of immigrants who come to America seeking a better life. They add to the vast diversity that makes our smallest to largest restaurants cornerstones of their communities. The National Restaurant Association continues to support comprehensive immigration reform that expands opportunities for businesses seeking employees and immigrants pursuing the American Dream, and we applaud President Biden for making it a top priority.

“We encourage Congress and the Administration to provide a pathway for legalization; create an effective essential worker program to meet workforce needs; secure our borders while facilitating efficient travel and tourism; and implement a reliable federal employment verification program. Our industry looks forward to working with all parties to find a unified approach to lasting immigration policies and reforms.”