Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart Recognizes National Police Week and Honors Officers Lost in Past Year

Charleston, S.C (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina will be honoring the 10 South Carolina law enforcement officers and three law enforcement K9s lost in the line of duty in 2020, while also recognizing the daily sacrifices made by all law enforcement officers, during National Police Week, observed from Sunday, May 9 through Saturday, May 15, 2021.

“Law enforcement officers and their families sacrifice greatly to protect and serve our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “Unfortunately, in the past year, South Carolina has suffered from the ultimate sacrifices made by officers across the state. We will always remember their sacrifices and honor their legacies.”

This year marks the 59th annual National Police Week that celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country and recognizes their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe. In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. P eace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Based on data shared by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 93 law enforcement officers died nationwide in line-of-duty incidents in 2020. The names of the fallen officers who have been added in 2021 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial will be read at a public vigil at 8:00 pm (EDT) on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today