National Guard chief says Pentagon delayed sending troops

(STL.News) Former President Donald Trump’s Defense Department, placed “unusual” restrictions on the National Guard during the January 6 Capitol riot, delaying sending help for over three hours despite an urgent plea from police for reinforcement, according to D.C. National Guard commander Major General William’s testimony in the Senate on Wednesday.

“The response to the request took too long, so I think there needs to be a study done to make sure that never happens again,” Walker said. “It shouldn’t take three hours to get a yes or no answer.”

During his testimony, Walker revealed that Army leaders privately worried about uniformed national guardsmen being “bad optics” and could inflame the rioters.

The Senate hearing was held to discuss what went wrong on January 6, where national security officials faced questions about missed intelligence and failed efforts to quickly gather National Guard troops that day as a violent mob took over the U.S. Capitol.

