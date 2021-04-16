U.S. Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18-24, 2021

Virtual Ceremony April 20, 2021 at 11:00 am

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 18–24, 2021, is hosting a Virtual Ceremony to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors, and community members. According to the most recent National Crime Victimization Survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.2 million people were victims of violent crime in 2019, a significant decrease from the year before. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that victimization continues to decline, and fewer and fewer North Carolinians become victims of crime.

The United States Attorney’s Office will commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights and highlight issues surrounding victimization by holding a Virtual Ceremony on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 am. This program is co-hosted by the other two United States Attorney’s Offices in North Carolina, the Victim Services Interagency Council of North Carolina, the North Carolina Department of Justice, Durham, and Raleigh Police Departments. Our keynote speaker is Ms. eanna Walters, a survivor of intimate partner violence whose story was featured on the 2014 award winning documentary titled “Private Violence.”

The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s theme— Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities. —celebrates the contributions that we all can make toward building trust in our community’s capacity to support the healing journeys of crime victims. Trust is collective as well as individual, so we are honoring both the individual victims in our community and the groups engaged in building networks of understanding and support.

Acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker, III stated: “Together we can build a society of healing and hope if we come together to support, protect, and restore victims and survivors who suffer harm at the hands of others.”

