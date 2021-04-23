U.S. Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

FARGO (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase announced that on April 23, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota recognized individuals throughout the state who provide outstanding services to victims.

Victim assistance awards were presented to the following individuals:

Assistant United States Attorney Victim Assistance Award – Dawn M. Deitz, Assistant U.S Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fargo.

Support Staff Victim Assistance Award – Nick Larson Probation Officer, U.S. Probation, Devils Lake.

Victim-Witness Advocate Assistance Award –Miriam Smette, McHenry County Victim Witness.

Special Agent Victim Assistance Award – Randy Helderop, Special Agent, Homeland Security Investigations, Bismarck.

Crime Victim Service Legacy Assistance Award – Rick L. Volk, Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bismarck.

Special Courage Victim Assistance Award – Katelyn Workman, Survivor.

The U. S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year’s theme – Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities – celebrates the contributions that we all can make toward building trust in our community’s capacity to support the healing journeys of crime victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today