U.S. Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

LAS VEGAS, NA (STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada joins the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), part of the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs, and communities nationwide in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year’s observance takes place from April 18 to April 24, and features the theme: “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.”

“During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, our office would like to help raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights, and introduce our communities to the important resources and services available,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou. “We stand with victims and survivors of crime — and we’re very grateful for the hard work of dedicated advocates across Nevada, for advancing the cause of victims’ rights and services.”

In 2019, 1.2 million people were victims of violent crime, according to the latest National Crime Victimization Survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. The Office for Victims of Crime supports more than 7,000 local victim assistance programs and victim compensation programs in every state and U.S. territory. Funds for these programs come from the Crime Victims Fund, which is made up of federal criminal fines, penalties, and bond forfeitures.

Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first Victims’ Rights Week in 1981, putting crime victims’ rights, needs and concerns in a prominent spot on the American agenda. He also established the President’s Task Force on Victims of Crime, which laid the groundwork for a national network of services and legal safeguards for crime victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today