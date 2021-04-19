U.S. Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C (STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer joins the Department of Justice and communities nationwide in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and celebrating victims’ rights, protections and services throughout the week. This year’s observance takes place April 18-24 and features the theme, “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.”

The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), part of the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs, leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. OVC supports more than 7,000 local victim assistance programs and victim compensation programs in every state and U.S. territory. Funds for these programs come from the Crime Victims Fund, which is made up of federal criminal fines, penalties and bond forfeitures.

“National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a time to honor and remember the millions of Americans who have suffered the shock and trauma of criminal victimization. We stand by these brave survivors and their families,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer. “This week, we also recognize and commend the thousands of victim advocates who serve crime victims with dedication and work tirelessly to advance victims’ rights, and support survivors with skill and compassion.”

The United States Attorney’s Office will commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights and highlight issues surrounding victimization by holding a Virtual Ceremony on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 am. This program is co-hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern and Middle Districts of North Carolina, the Victim Services Interagency Council of North Carolina, the North Carolina Department of Justice, and the Durham and Raleigh Police Departments. The keynote speaker is Ms. Deanna Walters, a survivor of intimate partner violence whose abuser was prosecuted by this office. Ms. Walters’ story was also featured on the 2014 award winning documentary titled “Private Violence.”

