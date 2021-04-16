National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

(STL.News) Next week, starting Monday, April 19th, 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office will join the rest of the Department of Justice in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will participate in events that celebrate and support crime victims and their advocates.

Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a nationally recognized annual commemoration in April, set aside to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of victim advocates, as well as to promote victims’ rights and services. This year, the Center for Crime Victim Services in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office will host an annual awards ceremony, via video conference, on Monday April 19th. This ceremony will honor survivors, advocates, and service providers. On Wednesday April 21st, they will be hosting an advanced training webinar for advocates featuring Dr. Chris Wilson of Being Trauma Informed (BTI), an expert in the field of trauma.

Criminals continue to prey on the vulnerable in our communities, and in the past year, have taken advantage of the isolation and limitations caused by the public health crisis. Despite these challenges, our advocates and service providers have continued their important work to protect victims of domestic violence, gun violence, child exploitation, fraud, and drug trafficking. As our community reopens in the next few months, isolated victims will undoubtedly be identified, and all victims will need additional support navigating an altered landscape.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt stated: “The mission of the U.S. Attorney’s Office is structured around the pursuit of justice for victims and their families. Violent crime, child exploitation, drug trafficking, and financial abuses inflict significant harm on Vermonters. Victims of these and other crimes will always have devoted advocates at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and throughout the State of Vermont, seeking justice on their behalf. Working with our vital law enforcement partners, we strive to ensure victims’ rights are protected, that their voices are heard, and that they receive appropriate compensation and recovery services . We thank our community partners who provide vital assistance to crime survivors and make Vermont safer through their numerous prevention efforts. Thank you for your tireless work.”

The Office of Justice Programs provides innovative leadership to federal, state, county, local, and tribal justice systems, by disseminating state-of-the art knowledge and practices across America and providing grants for the implementation of crime-fighting strategies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today