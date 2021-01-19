National Black Farmers Association Statement

National Black Farmers Association Congratulates Biden’s Agriculture Deputy Secretary Nominee Jewel Bronaugh, Calls for Her to End “Culture of Discrimination” at USDA

(STL.News) The following is the statement of John Boyd Jr., President and Founder of the National Black Farmers Association, on the nomination of President Elect Joe Biden of Jewel Bronaugh to be Deputy Secretary of Agriculture:“The National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) congratulates Jewel Bronaugh for her nomination to be Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). While Dr. Bronaugh did notmake the fate of Black farmers a priority during her time as the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA)Administrator for the Commonwealth of Virginia or as the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Agriculture Commissioner, her appointment reflects an historic moment in the history of the USDA. We hope she will use her knowledge of the department to level the playing field for NBFA members as wellas other minority and small scale farmers and to end the culture of discrimination at the USDA.”

